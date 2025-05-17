ATC extends interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan in Oct 5 cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) -The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended interim bails for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, in October 5 vandalism cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing on bail petitions. Aleema Khan did not appear in the court, while her legal counsel filed a request for one-day exemption on her behalf.

After reviewing the pleas, the ATC extended interim bails till May 30.