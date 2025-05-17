Shah Mahmood shifted to hospital due to cardiac pain

Jail administration also informed Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s family about the situation

Updated On: Sat, 17 May 2025 13:18:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was transferred from jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after experiencing chest pain on Saturday.

According to his lawyer, Rana Muddassar, Qureshi felt pain in his chest after offering Fajr (dawn) prayers.

Jail doctors conducted a medical examination, but as his condition did not stabilise, he was shifted to PIC via Rescue 1122.

The jail administration also informed Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s family about the situation.

