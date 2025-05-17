No lasting peace in South Asia unless Kashmir issue is resolved, says Asim

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar has stressed on resolution of core issue of Jammu and Kashmir for lasting peace in South Asia.

In an interview with a British media outlet, he said there could be no lasting peace in South Asia unless the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir is resolved in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He also appreciated the role of US President Donald in a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

He added that Pakistan is committed to a permanent ceasefire with India, though the situation remains delicate and uncertain so far.

He said that the Kashmir issue between the neighbouring countries is a significant and unresolved matter and that it should be resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

