Imran Khan will not make any deal with anyone: Shandana Gulzar

On this occasion, Zartaj Gul also spoke to the media

Published On: Sat, 17 May 2025 11:06:36 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Saturday that PTI founder Imran Khan will not make any deal with anyone.

While speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, Shandana Gulzar said that two cases had been registered against her for speaking in favor of the party workers.

On this occasion, Zartaj Gul also spoke to the media and said that these cases were false and baseless and should be dismissed.

During the court hearing, PTI founder’s lawyer, Faisal Malik, told the media that they had informed the court that they were ready for trial and should be taken to jail.

He added that consultation with the PTI founder regarding the case was also necessary, and it had been requested that all cases related to May 9 be consolidated.