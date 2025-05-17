Negotiations with only those who hold power: Rauf Hassan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders Rauf Hassan on Friday said that negotiations are held with only those who hold real power.

Talking in Dunya News programme “Tonight with Samar Abbas”, he said that there is no ambiguity in PTI regarding the dialogue. He said that if the dialogues are being held, they are not for any deal.

Rauf Hassan added that PTI is in favour of dialogues. He said that the government has nothing to give or negotiate with us.

In reply to a question, Rauf Hassan said that our movement was delayed due to recent Pakistan-India tension. He said that PTI social media activists played a positive role even during the Pak-India conflict.

Rauf Hassan said that this time, the talks will be kept secret. The risk of any announcement regarding the talks cannot be taken now.

