DPM, UK's foreign secretary discuss regional developments

Dar says Pakistan has exercised its right of response in line with the UN framework

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday in Islamabad, where the two sides discussed the Indo-Pak ceasefire and regional developments.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed the visiting dignity and briefed him on India’s violations of international law and the UN Charter.

He underscored that Pakistan had exercised its right of response in line with the UN framework.

During the meeting, Dar appreciated Britain’s behind-the-scenes efforts to de-escalate tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Both leaders were on the same page regarding the need for dialogue to keep the peace ball rolling in South Asia.



