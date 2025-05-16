SIC files three miscellaneous petitions in reserved seats review case

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has submitted the petitions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three miscellaneous petitions, including an objection to the bench, have been filed in the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has submitted the petitions. They include a request to object to the bench and for a live broadcast of the proceedings.

Additionally, a request has been made to decide the 26th Constitutional Amendment case before the reserved seats case.

According to the petition, it is a settled principle that a review petition should be heard by the same bench that issued the original verdict. Despite the availability of judges, a new bench cannot be formed for a review, it added.

The petition claims that the bench hearing the reserved seats case was formed in violation of Supreme Court rules. The creation of a new bench has blurred the line between review and appeal, and the removal of two judges from the bench is also questionable.

The petition further states: “How can 11 judges hear a review of a 13-member bench’s decision? The constitutional bench was formed as a result of the 26th Amendment, and cases against that amendment are still pending. Therefore, the review hearing should be postponed until the constitutional status of the 26th Amendment is determined.”

The petition requests that the court proceedings be broadcast live, the original bench be reconstituted for the reserved seats case review

