SC adjourns hearing on review petition in reserved seats case till May 19

Supreme Court accepted Faisal Siddiqi's request and adjourned the hearing until May 19.

Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 17:38:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned the review petition hearing in the reserved seats case until May 19.

During the hearing, Sunni Ittehad Council’s lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi, appeared before the court and requested to postpone the hearing. He sought more time to submit a response.

He stated that no notice was received for the first hearing, and by the second hearing, a war had already broken out between Pakistan and India.

Siddiqi also objected to the 11-member constitutional bench and requested two days to submit a written objection.

Today, the lawyers for the Election Commission, Sikandar Bashir, and for the PML-N, Haris Azmat, also appeared in court.

