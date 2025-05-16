Pak armed forces crushed India's arrogance: Barrister Gohar

Says Imran Khan will never agree to any secret deal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar, while paying tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan on Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day), said that the Pakistan Armed Forces have crushed India's arrogance, and the nation is proud of them.

Speaking to the media, Gohar Ali stated that enough is enough — the country cannot afford further tension. He emphasised that it is time to resolve matters seriously.

He further said that PTI founder Imran Khan will never agree to any secret deal or compromise. His wife is currently in jail, so the question of any kind of deal simply does not arise.

He stressed that political confrontation in Pakistan must come to an end. The country is currently facing serious challenges, and the solution lies in a political ceasefire so that attention can be focused on public issues.

