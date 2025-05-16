Naqvi expresses gratitude to US president for ceasefire between Pakistan, India

The meeting focused on key issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and expanding cooperation

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the United States’ Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, in the capital.

The meeting focused on key issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on the post-ceasefire situation between Pakistan and India.

Minister Naqvi expressed deep gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the American ambassador for their pivotal role in bringing about the ceasefire.

“The credit for the ceasefire between two nuclear powers goes to President Donald Trump,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

He emphasized that President Trump had rendered a great service to humanity by helping avert a catastrophic conflict in the region.

The interior minister also appreciated the US President’s positive remarks regarding Pakistan’s leadership.

“We welcome President Trump’s encouraging thoughts about Pakistan’s leadership,” Naqvi stated.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States, Naqvi said, “We want to further enhance mutual cooperation with the US across various sectors.”

In response, Ambassador Baker said the United States values its strong relationship with Pakistan.

“We have excellent ties with Pakistan and look forward to continuing cooperation in multiple fields,” she said.

Federal Secretary for Interior, Khurram Agha, was also present during the meeting.