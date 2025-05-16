President visits family of martyred Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country

Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 11:23:30 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of martyred Usman Yousaf.

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

“We are proud of the sacrifices by our brave soldiers. The entire nation salutes them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices,” the president added.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.