Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Quetta, surrounding areas

Pakistan Pakistan Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Quetta, surrounding areas

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 69 kilometres northwest of Quetta

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 06:25:51 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Quetta.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 69 kilometres northwest of Quetta at the depth of 38 kilometres.

