Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today

Main event will be held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad which will be presided over by PM.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country today (Friday), to commemorate Pakistan’s success over India in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and to mark victory in Marka-e-Haq to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers and recitation of Holy Quran in mosques across the country. A 31-gun salute was presented in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Later in the day, guard changing ceremonies would also be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The main event will be held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad which will be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Services chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and federal ministers will also attend the ceremony.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies would take place across the country at major public places and locations.

In a series of commemorative activities, floral wreaths will be laid at memorials dedicated to the martyrs of the operation, and prayer ceremonies will be held to pay homage to those who lost their lives. Families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos will be visited to pay homage to the martyrs.

