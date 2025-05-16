Talks with India should be on three-point agenda: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that dialogue with India will be meaningful only if the three unresolved points -- Kashmir, terrorism and water -- are discussed.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan’s firm military response to Indian aggression had shattered the illusion of India’s military supremacy and demonstrated national resolve.

Sanaullah added that Pakistan successfully brought the Kashmir issue back into focus on the international stage, calling it a key diplomatic achievement.

He said that although the initiative for dialogue on the decades-old dispute between Pakistan and India is commendable, the fact remains that it will take time to resolve.

The government remains committed to prioritizing national development and regional peace, he added.

