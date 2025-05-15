PM Shehbaz hails PAF heroes for downing 6 Indian jets

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Kamra Airbase on Thursday to hounor the brave pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who shot down six Indian aircraft during the recent conflict, including three Rafale jets.

Addressing the PAF officers, PM Shehbaz praised their unmatched courage and skill, saying they not only crushed the enemy’s pride but also stunned the world with their professionalism.

“Modi will remember this defeat for the rest of his life,” he remarked.

The premier said this victory was the finest in Pakistan’s history, shifting the regional balance and changing global perceptions.

“From May 6 to May 10, the world saw what Pakistan’s sons are capable of,” he added.

Joined by top civil and military leaders, Shehbaz congratulated the armed forces and warned enemies never to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

“We will crush any threat under our feet,” he vowed.

The prime minister said, “The entire nation stands proud of your courage. You have not only defended our skies, but also upheld Pakistan’s honour on the global stage.”

Accompanying the prime minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, along with other senior civil and military officials.

