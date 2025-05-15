PM Shehbaz visits Kamra Airbase to honour PAF heroes who foiled IAF aggression

The prime minister met the PAF heroes who proved their dominance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Kamra Airbase to meet the valiant pilots of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who established aerial supremacy by downing Indian jets during the ‘Marka-e-Haq’.

According to the report, the prime minister met the PAF heroes who proved their dominance in one of the 21st century’s longest aerial engagements.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other senior civil and military officials.

The Pakistan Television (PTV) will broadcast the prime minister’s conversation with the PAF pilots who thwarted Indian aerial aggression this evening.

