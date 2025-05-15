ISPR releases special song on successful Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

The success of the Pakistan Air Force is also highlighted in this special song "Yalghaar".

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special song on the successful “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" by the Pakistan Army.

The lyrics of the song "Yalghaar" are heartwarming.

Separately, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has become the most searched name on Google in Pakistan in recent days.

Aurangzeb Ahmed became the face of both military pride and online obsession following heightened tensions with India earlier.

A senior officer known for his calm under pressure, Aurangzeb has now found himself trending.



