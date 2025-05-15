Pakistan scores diplomatic win alongside military success: The Diplomat

Pakistan‘s smart strategy and international backing left India eating humble pie

Thu, 15 May 2025 18:17:04 PKT

WOSHINGTON (Dunya News) – International magazine The Diplomat has acknowledged Pakistan’s strong performance not only on the battlefield but also on the diplomatic front against India.

According to the report, India faced a major setback both militarily and diplomatically in its recent conflict with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s timely and effective response showed the world it is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty at every level.

The magazine said Pakistan showed political maturity and wisdom, boosting its global image.

The international community, especially the United States, has recognised the weight of Pakistan’s stance.



The Diplomat pointed out that the Pakistan-China defence partnership dealt a heavy blow to the Indian Air Force, including the destruction of India’s Rafale jets.

India failed to provide any solid evidence linking Pakistan to Pulwama attack, further weakening its case.



