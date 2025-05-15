Baloch rebels sheltered by Afghan government: CM Bugti

Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 17:01:32 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has claimed that Baloch rebels are being sheltered under official patronage in Afghanistan.

Speaking at an event in Quetta, he said the line between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ militants had vanished.

He stressed that the narrative being spread was based on distorted history and false claims. “Those who once tried to divide Pakistan met a sorry end,” he said, urging intellectuals to speak out against this futile war.

Bugti also wanted that the Baloch separatists movement could end up like the failed Kurdish struggle. He called for rule of law and peace, saying it is time to stop throwing young people into the fire of violence.

