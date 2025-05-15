CM Bugti pays rich tribute to armed forces for breaking enemy's arrogance

Pakistan Pakistan CM Bugti pays rich tribute to armed forces for breaking enemy's arrogance

He said that our forces have made sacrifices and destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 09:05:09 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani forces for breaking the enemy’s arrogance that has once again created history of victory.

He said that the Modi government was thinking that Pakistan was weak, but the Pakistani forces proved through their actions that they could trample the enemy's arrogant thinking.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand public meeting titled "Jashn-e-Fatah" in Quetta on Pakistan's historic victory against Indian aggression.

Provincial ministers, members of the assembly, tribal elders and a large number of people were present on this occasion.

The chief minister said that we have gathered here to pay tribute to our forces and leadership and we send a message that Balochistan is the forefront of Pakistan, from where the voice of Pakistan has always been raised and would continue to be raised in the future.

He said that whenever India tried to invade, it was given a befitting reply, especially this time, the wisdom, courage and dignity with which the Pakistani army chief faced the enemy is commendable, the people of Balochistan are grateful to them and the entire nation salutes their leadership.

He said that our forces have made sacrifices and destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy, we salute these soldiers who have sacrificed their lives and defended the homeland saying that these sacrifices would never go in vain.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the people of Balochistan are not only brave and proud but also stand with Pakistan like a leaden wall.

Parliamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Mir Abdul Samad Gorgage, Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri, Malik Naeem Khan Bazai and political and social leader Babar Khan Yousafzai also addressed the public gathering.

