Gohar denies any govt deal with Imran Khan

Gohar said that Imran Khan’s family is fully aware of the situation

Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 15:46:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has stated that no deal has been made with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside parliament her on Thursday, he said that Imran Khan’s family is fully aware of the situation. His sons have also clearly stated that no deal has been made.

He added that his sons Qasim and Sulaiman are in contact with their father.

Gohar said that the only solution to political issues lies in dialogue, and that all stakeholders must seriously consider moving in that direction.

The PTI chairman repeatedly stressed that Imran Khan’s stance is absolutely clear. The party leadership is managing all affairs strictly according to his instructions, he stated.