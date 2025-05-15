Maryam Nawaz urges end to politics of hate, distributes green tractors

Maryam Nawaz distributed green tractors to farmers under the Wheat Support Programme

KALA SHAH KAKU (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the politics of hate has brought nothing but damage to the country,

Speaking at a tractor distribution ceremony under the Wheat Initiative Programme in Kala Shah Kaku, Maryam Nawaz congratulated the nation, praising its unity and support for national security. “The entire nation stood like a wall in support of Pakistan’s armed forces. When the armed forces are strong, Pakistan is strong,” she remarked.

She added that Pakistan's peace is a red line that must be respected by all political leadership, and that ending the politics of hatred is key to the country's development. “We must sacrifice personal pride for the nation’s progress. Hatred has given this country nothing,” she emphasised.

The chief minister also lauded the military’s achievements, stating that Pakistan’s armed forces effectively countered India under the “Buniyan-um-Marsoos” operation.

She commended both the Prime Minister and the Army Chief for their leadership, stating that the defense of the country was a collective effort of political and military leadership alike.

Highlighting economic progress, she noted that inflation has decreased, essential goods are becoming more affordable, and load-shedding has ended along with a reduction in electricity prices. She also cited a sharp rally in the stock exchange as a sign of economic stability.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz distributed green tractors to farmers under the Wheat Support Programme. In the first phase, 9,500 tractors were allotted through a balloting process. An additional 25,000 tractors will be provided on subsidy in the second phase.

She also announced the launch of the Punjab Kisan Card, a Rs 150 billion initiative, which is expected to benefit 750,000 farmers across the province.