PM calls for provision of agricultural loans to farmers on easy terms

Pakistan Pakistan PM calls for provision of agricultural loans to farmers on easy terms

Says government is making efforts to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 12:14:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the provision of agricultural loans to farmers on easy terms and focus on agricultural research to enhance production.

The premier issued the directives while chairing a meeting on agricultural sector reforms in Islamabad. He has directed the authorities to form a sustainable and long-term policy for agro-industrial development to boost agriculture and forestry, as well as help tackle climate change.

He has also called for the formulation of a coordinated strategy to develop the agriculture sector in consultation with provinces and all relevant stakeholders.

PM Shehbaz said that the government was making efforts to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines to achieve self-sufficiency.

Emphasising to utilize the vast potential of agriculture sector for rapid economic development, he said that Pakistan was rich with fertile land, capable agricultural experts, and hardworking farmers.

He also instructed the relevant department to present a National Agri-Innovation Plan for the agricultural sector.

He has called for accelerating ongoing reforms in the certification system for agricultural seeds and developing an effective action plan to promote high-quality seeds.

The working group established for reforms in the agriculture sector also presented its proposal in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Musadik Malik, besides senior government officials.

