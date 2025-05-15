Azam Swati vows to continue struggle until Imran Khan's release

He urged Army Chief to respond to public sentiment by ensuring the release of Imran Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has reiterated his unwavering commitment to the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating he will not give up on his efforts until Khan is freed from prison.

Speaking to the media during his court appearance, Swati stated that every institution in the country has been destroyed.

Commenting on regional dynamics, Swati described Indian PM Narendra Modi as worse than Hitler, while praising China’s support, saying, “China has proven its friendship. I extend heartfelt respect to Chinese President.”

He further urged Army Chief General Asim Munir to respond to public sentiment by ensuring the release of Imran Khan and all innocent PTI political prisoners.