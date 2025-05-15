First heatwave of May 2025 expected to hit Pakistan this week

The PMD has advised the public, especially children and senior citizens, to avoid direct sunlight

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first heatwave of May 2025, with extreme weather conditions expected to grip most parts of the country over the next three to four days.

According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is likely to prevail over the region starting from May 15, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures across both southern and northern parts of the country.

The southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to witness temperatures 4 to 6C above normal from May 15 to 20. Meanwhile, the northern areas such as central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience 5 to 7C above normal temperatures from May 15 to 19.

Relief from the intense heat may come as a westerly weather system is predicted to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening of May 19, bringing rain-wind/thunderstorms with chances of isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and 20.

The PMD has advised the public, especially children, women, and senior citizens, to avoid direct sunlight during the day and stay well-hydrated.

Farmers should plan their agricultural activities accordingly and ensure the well-being of livestock.

In the northern areas, rising temperatures could accelerate the snowmelt rate, raising concerns about water management. Citizens are encouraged to practice judicious water usage in all sectors.

The PMD has called on all relevant authorities to remain alert and take proactive steps to prevent any heatwave-related emergencies.