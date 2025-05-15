Khawaja Asif urges Indian leadership to work for regional peace

He said there is a need to bring new leadership in India so that regional peace could be maintained.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the Indian Prime Minister Modi to work for regional peace and avoid promoting conflicts in the Asian and neighboring countries.

Modi’s politics and popularity are declining among people of India, he said while talking to a private television channel. After ceasefire, he said India’s regime was irritating the Muslim and other communities living there.

In reply to a question about venue for talks with India for settling important issues, he said, we could not say anything regarding place or point for starting discussion with India.

Commenting on United States’ role for peace, he said President Trump is active for playing role for peace in different regions including Ukraine and Gaza.

To a question, he said, there is a need to bring new leadership in India so that regional peace could be maintained in a proper manner. Introducing new leadership in India could also help address conflicting issues in South Asian region, he added.

