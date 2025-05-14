IHC directs MCI to formulate policy about handcarts

Advocate Mazari informed court that there are currently between 20,000 to 21,000 vendors in city

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to formulate a comprehensive policy concerning the regulation and facilitation of street vendors (handcarts) operating in the federal capital.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the directive while hearing a contempt petition filed against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and MCI regarding the treatment of street vendors. The petitioner’s counsel, Imaan Mazari, appeared before the court alongside officials from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and the MCI.

The court decided to club the main petition and the contempt proceedings for a joint hearing.

During the hearing, advocate Mazari contended that it was within MCI’s mandate—not CDA’s—to devise policy measures for street vendors. She also noted that the relevant authorities had failed to issue licenses to vendors, leaving many in legal limbo.

In response, the DMA director stated that the administration held no hostility towards street vendors and was in the process of developing a formal framework. “We haven’t taken any action against them for years,” he told the court.

Justice Khan, however, appeared unconvinced. “You speak as if this is an act of generosity,” he remarked, questioning the delay and lack of concrete action.

MCI officials informed the court that they had proposed allocating a plot for vendors in the weekly bazaar area, but the proposal had not been accepted.

Justice Khan observed that the nature of the vendors’ work required daily engagement, not weekly. He also inquired about the total number of handcarts currently operating in Islamabad.

Advocate Mazari informed the court that there are currently between 20,000 to 21,000 in the city.

The court-appointed amicus curiae submitted that out of 16 surveyed vendors, none had reported demands for bribes or conflicts with shopkeepers.

However, he noted some issues in the I-10 sector, primarily due to parking constraints. He added that most vendors had either purchased or leased their spots and were conducting business without interference. The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce has also sought time to present its stance on the matter.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until June 13.