Pakistan, India swap one prisoner each
The exchange took place at Wagah Border
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and India have exchanged one prisoner each at the Wagah-Attari post after things return to normal situation.
Security forces said Pakistan released an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Purnam Kumar Shah, to India.
India handed over Punjab Rangers’ Mohammad Abdullah to Pakistan at 10am.
It merits mention that the Indian constable was arrested on April 23 on border violation. He was armed at that time.
The move came at a time when the ties between both countries became frosty.