Pakistani envoy lauds U.S. role in easing tensions with India
WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has praised the timely intervention by the U.S. in de-escalating recent tensions between Pakistan and India.
Speaking during a visit by a delegation from the National Defense University, Ambassador Sheikh acknowledged that American mediation played a key role in reducing hostilities between the two South Asian nuclear powers. He emphasised the urgent need to address the Kashmir dispute to ensure long-term regional peace.
He further warned that unilateral actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty could pose a serious threat to regional stability.
Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, the ambassador noted that the United States remained Pakistan’s largest trading partner, and described the current phase of Pakistan-U.S. relations as one centered on robust economic cooperation.