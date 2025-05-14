NA speaker pays rich tribute to martyrs of Ma'raka-e-Haq

Ayaz Sadiq said Armed Forces of Pakistan responded to the shameful Indian aggression with strength.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich and heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Ma’raka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth). He expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives, including those of the brave personnel of the Armed Forces and innocent civilians.

“The sacrifices offered by our courageous sons during Ma’raka-e-Haq constitute a shining chapter in our national history,” said the Speaker. “Their heroism and unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty will be remembered for generations to come,” he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that the Armed Forces of Pakistan responded to the shameful Indian aggression with strength, clarity, and conviction—rendering the nation’s defence impenetrable.

“During Ma’raka-e-Haq, our Armed Forces delivered a bold and effective response, turning every challenge into an opportunity to reaffirm our national resolve,” he added.

