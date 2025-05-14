Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youngsters in IIOJK

Pakistan Pakistan Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youngsters in IIOJK

The Indian troops martyred Kashmiri youngsters in Shukroo area of Shopian district.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 04:33:01 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youngsters in fake encounter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youngsters were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Shukroo area of Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, locals while talking to the media contradicted the police officer’s claim saying that the youngsters were picked up and subsequently killed in a fake encounter by the troops in the district.

Meanwhile, Indian forces continued violent raids in Srinagar, barging into homes and confiscating bank documents, mobile phones, laptops, and valuables under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

