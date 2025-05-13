PTI's Junaid Akbar resigns as chairman of Public Accounts Committee

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's Junaid Akbar resigns as chairman of Public Accounts Committee

He led several significant inquiries into audit reports of various government departments

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 15:38:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Junaid Akbar has tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Akbar submitted his written resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. During his tenure, he led several significant inquiries into audit reports of various government departments and projects, uncovering multiple cases of corruption.

Confirming the resignation, Junaid Akbar stated, “Positions hold no importance for me. I have resigned on the instruction of our party leader and submitted it to Chairman PTI Gohar Khan.”

In a related development, Barrister Gohar met with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to discuss the resignation from the PAC post.

It is worth noting that former prime minister Imran Khan had directed Junaid Akbar to step down from the PAC chairmanship. This written instruction was conveyed via Aleema Khan to the party leadership, and Barrister Gohar had already confirmed that the Imran Khan’s decision would be implemented.