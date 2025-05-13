India suffered historic defeat while Pakistan emerged successful, says PPP leadership

Pakistan Pakistan India suffered historic defeat while Pakistan emerged successful, says PPP leadership

Say India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 12:56:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said on Tuesday that India suffered a historic defeat and that Pakistan emerged successful on the global stage.

They reaffirmed that Kashmir is Pakistan's core issue and will always remain so. They also emphasised that the Indus Waters Treaty was part of any dialogue with India.

During a press conference alongside PPP leaders Nayyar Bukhari, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Sherry Rehman said that India displayed aggression for three days, to which Pakistan responded by shooting down aircraft and drones.

She noted that President Trump helped in facilitating a ceasefire, and friendly countries also raised their voices in support. She stressed that Pakistan believes in dialogue.

On this occasion, Nayyar Bukhari stated that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. He emphasised the need to also focus on domestic issues, adding that the current government played an effective role, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also made an excellent contribution on the international stage.

During the press conference, senior PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan said that everyone witnessed Modi's defeated speech yesterday. He remarked that efforts were being made to create divisions among the people and political parties in Pakistan, but in the war against India, the entire nation stood united behind the armed forces.

