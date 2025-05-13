Pakistan shattered perception of India as 'South Asia's Israel': Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has stated that Pakistan has dismantled the global perception of India as "South Asia’s Israel."

Speaking to the media outside Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Chaudhry claimed that the Pakistan Air Force downed five Indian fighter jets within hours and destroyed 20 Indian airbases in retaliation to Indian aggression.

He further remarked, “Nuclear war is a distant matter, Pakistan has defeated India in traditional warfare. We did exactly what was needed, and the entire nation is proud of our armed forces and the Pakistan Air Force.”

Chaudhry noted that the notion of India’s military dominance in the region has been debunked, asserting, “It was widely believed that India is the Israel of South Asia and Pakistan has ended that myth.”

He added that Pakistan now shapes the power dynamics of South Asia, and praised the armed forces for “putting their lives on the line and bringing glory to the nation.”

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry and others until June 16 in connection with the May 9 cases. Chaudhry, along with Ali Imtiaz, Karamat Khokhar, and others, marked their attendance in court.