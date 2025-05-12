PA speaker urges India to refrain from war hysteria

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday urged India to refrain from jingoism and war hysteria.

In his speech delivered in the house on Monday, the speaker paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for launching successful operation against Indian aggression.

“Our desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as weakness,” he said while adding that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation.

Speaking on the Indus Waters Treaty, he said that no country can unilaterally terminate the agreement.

He added that the treaty remained intact during the wars of 1965 and 1971 but Modi terminated it following the incident of Pahalgam.

According to Malik Ahmad, water is life and no one has the right to take it away.

He said that people came on the roads reciting Quranic verses after the Indian missile hit Bahawalpur.

The spirit of our people cannot be defeated by such tactics, he added.

“I salute Shehbaz Sharif’s wisdom and COAS General Asim Munir’s resolve throughout the operation,” PA speaker said.

He also lauded former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif for playing their key roles in making Pakistan an atomic power.

Malik Ahmad added that Indian Prime Minister Modi is a threat for regional peace.

Earlier, funeral prayers in absentia were held in Khudian Khas, Kasur, for the Pakistanis martyred during recent Indian aggression.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Minister of State Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, and Provincial Assembly Member Malik Saeed Ahmad Khan.

Also present were senior military officers, bureaucrats, police officials, and thousands of local citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, “The Pakistani nation will never forget its martyrs, and we will always honor their sacrifices.”

He further emphasised that those who lay down their lives for Pakistan’s security and survival are the true heroes of the nation.