Pakistan, India resume flight operations as tensions ease post-ceasefire

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, India resume flight operations as tensions ease post-ceasefire

Over 2,000 Indian flights have been affected in 18 days resulting in losses exceeding INR 400 crore

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 15:44:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - Flight operations have started returning to normal across both countries on Monday following the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

All airports in Pakistan have resumed routine activity, while India has announced the reopening of 32 previously closed airports.

According to airport officials in Pakistan, flight operations at Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi, Peshawar, and Islamabad International Airports are now operating as per normal schedules. However, authorities advised passengers to confirm flight timings with their respective airlines due to minor disruptions caused by earlier airspace restrictions.

UAE flights have resumed operations to Pakistan, and Saudi Airlines is expected to restart services from tomorrow.

On the Indian side, the government has decided to reopen 32 airports that were closed due to the heightened tensions. These include key locations like Ladakh, Dharamshala, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Despite this move, over 444 flights were canceled today as a result of the extended closures.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's airspace remained closed to Indian flights for the 19th consecutive day, causing severe operational and financial setbacks for Indian carriers. Over 2,000 flights have been affected in 18 days, resulting in losses exceeding INR 400 crore.

Due to the restriction, Indian aircraft were forced to reroute via the Arabian Sea, drastically increasing fuel and operational costs. The extended detours have significantly strained India’s aviation sector, prompting calls for a swift resolution.