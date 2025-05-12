Imran Khan wants Junaid Akbar to step down as PAC chairman

Aleem Khan conveys PTI founder's message to party leadership

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has directed Junaid Akbar to step down from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Sources said the former prime minister’s sister, Aleema Khan, conveyed the message regarding the PAC chairmanship to the party leadership.

She delivered the written directive from Imran Khan to Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja.

Sources said the PTI founder had instructed that Junaid Akbar should resign in order to focus entirely on party affairs and organize weekly rallies and conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It has also emerged that Omar Ayub has been nominated to replace Junaid Akbar as the PAC chairman.

In this regard, Junaid Akbar stated that he will step down from the PAC chairmanship whenever the PTI founder asks him to do so.

On the other hand, PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has declined to comment.

