Pakistan thanks UN Chief for welcoming Pak-India ceasefire

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan thanks UN Chief for welcoming Pak-India ceasefire

FO said Pakistan attaches high importance to role of UN in promoting peace and regional stability.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 04:36:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for welcoming the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Office said Pakistan concurs with the Secretary-General's assessment that this development represents a positive step toward promoting an environment conducive to durable peace and stability in South Asia.

In this context, Pakistan reiterates that the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people, remains essential for the realization of lasting peace in the region.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan attaches high importance to the role of the United Nations in promoting peace and regional stability. It said Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to constructive and result-oriented dialogue, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, with a view to ensuring peace, security, and development for the peoples of South Asia.

