Two policemen martyred in Peshawar blast

Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 21:54:12 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least two policemen were martyred in a blast in Peshawar on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada and a police constable embraced martyrdom, while two other officers sustained injuries during a blast that occurred near the Ring Road Cattle Market in Peshawar.

According to Peshawar CCPO, police teams have collected evidence from the blast site and launched an investigation to determine the nature and motive behind the incident.

Rescue ambulances quickly reached the scene following the explosion. A rescue spokesperson confirmed that two people were injured in the blast, and emergency response operations are underway.

