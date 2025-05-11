Senate chairman reaches Moscow to hold talks with Russian leadership

The visit is aimed at strengthening parliamentary ties

Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 21:37:25 PKT

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani reached Moscow on Sunday on an official bilateral visit aimed at strengthening parliamentary ties and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

During his visit, the Senate chairman is scheduled to meet Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko.

The discussions will focus on bolstering bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic collaboration, and enhancing parliamentary exchanges.

The two leaders are expected to emphasize the importance of high-level dialogue in fostering mutual understanding and exploring new avenues of cooperation in areas of shared interest, including energy, security and regional connectivity.