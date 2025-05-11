Pakistan welcomes Trump's offer to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Says right of the Kashmir people, including the right to self-determination, must be up upheld

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent statement, offering to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office (FO) said the conflict has far-reaching impact on peace and stability in South Asia and beyond.

A spokesperson said Pakistan supports resolving the Kashmir despite according to the United Nation Security Council resolution.

He added that the right of the Kashmir people, including the right to self-determination, must be upheld.

Trump, in a post of his social media account said he would work with both Pakistan and India to see if a solution could be found ‘after thousands of years’.

The FO praised the US role along with other friendly countries, in easing tensions and promoting regional stability.

Pakistan is keen to deepen its partnership with the US, especially in trade, investment, and economic cooperation, the spokesperson added.