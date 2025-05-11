Residents of border town in Azad Kashmir welcome ceasefire

(Reuters) – Residents of Chakothi, a border town near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, welcomed the news of a ceasefire with India on Saturday.

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after US pressure and four days of fighting.

The fighting has been the worst between the old South Asian enemies in nearly three decades and threatened to erupt into a full-scale war in one of the world's most volatile and densely populated regions.

"Today, I was extremely delighted when I heard the news of ceasefire between India and Pakistan. I was worried about my family and my children. I had moved them to a safer place from here. But when I heard this news of a ceasefire, I became extremely happy. I am thankful to Allah,” said Kamran Sadiq, a shopkeeper.

Within hours of the ceasefire, explosions rang out in border cities and towns and India accused Pakistan of violating the pact.

Artillery fire and attack drones were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, the center of much of the fighting, while blasts from air-defence systems boomed in cities under blackout, similar to the previous evening, according to authorities, residents and Reuters witnesses.

"Many families have moved from here. They did not have bunkers or proper shelters here. So, they had to move out of here. Now, we heard this news, we welcome it," said a local resident, Shahid Abbasi.

The foreign ministry of Pakistan said the country was committed to the ceasefire and blamed India for the violations. "Our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," it said.