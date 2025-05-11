150 flights cancelled across Pakistan despite ceasefire

Sun, 11 May 2025 10:31:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Despite a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India and the restoration of airspace operations, around 150 flights were cancelled across the country today (Sunday), aviation sources confirmed.

The cancellations have affected dozens of domestic and international routes, with authorities citing ongoing uncertainty as the primary reason.

Among the cancelled flights were ten scheduled for Hajj pilgrims, including three from Lahore, two from Islamabad, and one from Multan.

45 flights from Karachi, 38 from Lahore, 40 from Islamabad, 10 from Multan, 11 from Peshawar, and 6 from Sialkot were cancelled. Out of 150, 138 were international flights.