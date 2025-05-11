UK PM Starmer says ceasefire between Pakistan, India must be 'lasting'

Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK has been “engaged” in talks with both sides.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 02:10:30 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan must now be made “enduring and lasting”.

Speaking to the BBC, Starmer confirmed that the UK has been “engaged” in talks with both sides “for some days” in a bid to de-escalate the recent surge in violence.

“I’m pleased to see that there’s a ceasefire,” he said. “The task now is to make sure that that is enduring and is lasting.”

His comments come amid reports of renewed skirmishes along the border.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy “played a key role in this process”, adding several countries were involved in facilitating the agreement.

