IHC raises objection to parole for PTI founder Imran Khan

Plea was filed by KP CM Gandapur through Advocate Latif Khosa

Sat, 10 May 2025 19:17:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Saturday returned a petition seeking parole for PTI founder Imran Khan—convicted in the £190 million case—citing multiple legal objections.

The Registrar’s Office declined to accept the application, instructing that the objections be resolved before resubmission. The key issue noted was that the petition was not filed by Imran Khan himself, the affected individual.

The office raised a critical question: how can parole relief be requested for someone who is not even a party to the case? Furthermore, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), responsible for prosecuting the case, was not included as a respondent, and the petition lacked complete addresses of the listed parties.

The plea was filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur through Advocate Latif Khosa, requesting the temporary release of the former Prime Minister on parole.