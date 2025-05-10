13 civilians killed in Azad Kashmir in 12 hours, says Pakistani disaster authority

Published On: Sat, 10 May 2025 15:51:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – At least 13 civilians were killed in Azad Kashmir in 12 hours until noon on Saturday, the region's disaster authority said, as India and Pakistan traded fire after Islamabad's military action against India in the early hours of the day.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, both of who rule Kashmir in part, have escalated since India struck "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan on Wednesday.