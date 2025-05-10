India admits Pak army inflicts heavy military losses

Pakistan carried out attacks, with precise accuracy, on more than 26 locations, admits Indian army

Published On: Sat, 10 May 2025 14:41:17 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Indian military on Saturday admitted that Pakistan army inflicted large-scale destruction on its installations in retaliatory action.

Pakistan, after warning India of its retaliation in the face of Delhi’s war frenzy, launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos after Fajar prayers.

According to the Indian army, Pakistan carried out attacks, with precise accuracy, on more than 26 locations, damaging military equipment. The biggest blow was delivered by the Pakistan Air Force when it destroyed S-400 air defense system.

Pakistan used latest missiles to target an airbase in the Indian state of Punjab, the military admitted.

Meanwhile, both the Indian Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs have acknowledged that Pakistan’s attacks caused heavy damage to their bases.

Pakistan, in a strong response to Indian aggression, destroyed multiple airfields including Udhampur, Adampur, Sherkot, Akhnoor, Jammu, Bathinda, Sirsa, Sasaram, Barnala, and Mamun, as well as several military outposts.

The Indian government also admitted that Pakistan launched a cyberattack on its power company in the state of Maharashtra, completely crippling the system and plunging a vast area into darkness. Pakistan also jammed a military satellite disrupting its defense system. In addition, Pakistani drones flew for several hours over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.