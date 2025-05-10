President and PM meet, laud armed forces for befitting reply to Indian aggression

PM briefs the president about 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 14:19:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday praised the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the country's armed forces in giving a befitting response to India’s unprovoked aggression and missile attacks.

He expressed it during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The premier briefed the president about Indian aggression and Pakistan’s effective response through “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting.

As a responsible and peace-loving nation, Pakistan has shown considerable restraint in the face of Indian provocations, the president said.

Regrettably, due to India’s aggression, Pakistan was left with no option but to give a decisive response to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, he added.

President Zardari affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stands united and fully supports its armed forces in confronting Indian aggression.

He stated that Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and regional integrity at all costs.

PAKISTAN LAUNCHES OPERATION BUNYAN-UN-MARSOOS

Pakistan on Saturday morning launched attacks on multiple locations in India, military sources said.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggested Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion.

In its Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan army used Fateh-I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh-I missile was fired from an undisclosed location.

Security sources said Pakistan’s missiles targeted Indian locations from where they (India) carried out attacks on innocent civilians and mosques in Pakistan.

Security sources revealed that the G-Top, the supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters, Uri, had also been destroyed.

Seventy percent power supply was disrupted after a cyber attack. Majority of Indian cities plunged into darkness after power disruption. The Indian artillery gun position Dahar Nigari has been destroyed in Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation against enemy.



