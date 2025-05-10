PM takes all political parties into confidence over Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Expresses pride in armed forces, congratulates entire nation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken the national political leadership into confidence over the Pakistan Armed Forces' response to Indian aggression.

The PM contacted key political leaders, including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Barrister Gohar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Balochistan Awami Party chief Khalid Hussain Magsi, Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Awami National Party chief Aimal Wali Khan.

PM Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a coordinated, forceful, and powerful response to Indian aggression. He said India launched missile and drone attacks on Pakistan, yet Pakistan showed extreme restraint in the face of such hostile actions.

He added that after the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan called for an impartial investigation to uncover the facts, which India rejected. This morning, India once again launched missile attacks targeting Nur Khan Airbase and other locations, deliberately aiming at innocent and unarmed civilians.

The PM further stated that in response to these successive Indian actions, Pakistan’s brave armed forces carried out a robust retaliation. Under "Operation Bunyān Mursūs," specific Indian military installations responsible for attacks on Pakistan were targeted. He affirmed that today, Pakistan gave India a fitting response and avenged the blood of the innocent.

During his conversations, he expressed pride in the armed forces and congratulated the entire nation, including political leaders, on the success of the operation. He reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to thwart India’s malicious attempts to undermine the country’s sovereignty.

In response, the national political leadership paid tribute to the courage, composure, and professionalism of Pakistan’s soldiers. They assured the PM of their and the entire nation’s support and solidarity during this critical time. The political leaders emphasised that the skills and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the motherland are truly commendable.