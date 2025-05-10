In-focus

No meeting of government top nuclear body is scheduled, says Asif

Pakistan's military had said earlier that prime minister had called on the authority to meet

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that no meeting of the National Command Authority, which is Pakistan's top military and civil body overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal, was scheduled following a military operation against India that took place early on Saturday.

Pakistan's military had said earlier in the day that Pakistan's prime minister had called on the authority to meet. 

