No meeting of government top nuclear body is scheduled, says Asif
Pakistan's military had said earlier that prime minister had called on the authority to meet
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that no meeting of the National Command Authority, which is Pakistan's top military and civil body overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal, was scheduled following a military operation against India that took place early on Saturday.
Pakistan's military had said earlier in the day that Pakistan's prime minister had called on the authority to meet.